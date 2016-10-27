Bellydance studio opens in St. John's Block

"We love that space with the big windows, right in the heart of downtown," said Amanda Burke, an owner of the Lovely Dozen, said of the St. John's Block.

Burke said the studio provides bellydance classes and performs in regional and statewide events. While many people have a particular idea of what bellydancing entails, she said there are "many facets" of the dance.

"We particularly work with a system called American tribal style that's based on group improvisation," Burke said. "For us, it's about community, and that's what we're trying to create a little space for: A community where everyone can feel empowered through dance."