Grand Forks airport close to terminating FedEx lease

During the authority’s board meeting Thursday morning, Executive Director Ryan Riesinger said FedEx is scheduled to have its final Grand Forks flight on Monday morning. The meeting agenda indicated the board would vote on an offer from FedEx Thursday, but Riesinger said the two sides are still hammering out the details of a deal.

“They agreed, to an extent, with our numbers on our last offer,” he said. “However, it’s not final yet until that termination agreement is complete.”

FedEx announced earlier this year it would move its air cargo operations from Grand Forks to Fargo’s Hector International Airport.

The airport’s previous director, Patrick Dame, notified his board in May 2015 that FedEx was pulling out of Grand Forks, according to emails previously obtained by the Herald. That set off discussions about what FedEx would have to pay to end the 10-year leases it had signed for two buildings in Grand Forks in 2013.

Those agreements stipulate that FedEx will default on the leases if it stops using aircraft in Grand Forks for 30 days. That would allow the airport to increase building rent to $10 per square foot from $3 per square foot at both buildings.

“Ultimately, we still believe it’s in our best interest to come to that one-time payment agreement,” Riesinger said.