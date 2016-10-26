Man seeks to open 'Fighting Soo' restaurant in St. Paul

Khan said it will be a "co-op style restaurant" that will serve fast casual fare, and he plans to benefit the children's hospital across the street.

"It's not all about me making money, it's about serving the community," Khan said. "We want the kids from the hospital and families to be there during the day for breakfast and lunch."

Khan, who described himself as a big college hockey fan, is also in the process of opening a restaurant in Duluth called the Golden Bulldog. That's an apparent reference to the University of Minnesota-Duluth's mascot.

Khan said the St. Paul restaurant will be UND-themed, complete with Zach Parise and T.J. Oshie jerseys on the wall.

"I thought this would be ideal to cater to North Dakota graduates and people from outstate who come to visit," Khan said.

A menu posted on the restaurant's website shows a variety of sandwiches—burgers, a shrimp po'boy and club deluxe are among them—and appetizers such as pepperoni rolls, vegetable chips, pigs in a blanket and chicken wings.

Khan said he owns the Grand Avenue land and has permits and architectural plans in place. He hopes to be open sometime in the spring.

Khan said he hasn't reached out to UND about his plans. UND retired the Fighting Sioux moniker in 2012 and now has adopted the Fighting Hawks as its nickname, but it still retains the Fighting Sioux trademark.

Despite the transition away from the Fighting Sioux, the nickname remains popular among fans who crowd the stands at hockey games.

UND spokesman Peter Johnson said it's too early to say whether Khan's restaurant would infringe on the university's trademark.

"A name is just a piece of the whole," he said. "We'd have to get a sense of what's all entailed, in terms of the look and feel and fonts, and all those kinds of things."

Asked what it would take to infringe on the trademark, Johnson said, "I'm not sure that I can give you a definite sense of where that line is.

"I think there's probably a lot of pieces that come into play there," he added.