Longtime GF retailer Scott's Music closing

"I came back up to help with the books, and 40 years went by," Thomas said Monday.

That store, Scott's Music in the Columbia Mall, will close at the end of January after a decades-long run in Grand Forks. The store's owners, Thomas and Dick Myerchin, are both in their 60s and decided to retire from the instrument retail industry after about 40 years in business together.

"We're ready," Myerchin said while standing next to his wife, Cindy, who manages the store.

Sitting next to a group of pianos in the back of the shop, Thomas said he doesn't feel sad about moving on—at least not until the occasional tearful customer comes through the door—but he will miss the relationships he's forged with musicians.

"This has been a joyful ride," he said. "We have nothing but gratitude to the Grand Forks community."

The Scott's Music proprietors also have earned a reputation among their peers over their decades in business. Don Langlie, owner of Popplers Music in the Grand Cities Mall, called them "wonderful people."

"They're going to be missed because they do things the right way," he said.

The store is planning to start a liquidation sale Nov. 1, which will last until the end of the year.

'A pulpit'

Scott's originally was located at 8 N. Third St., where The Ember coffee shop now stands. Thomas said he had heard from the children of the original proprietor, Ira Scott, that it was operational in the 1930s, but he was unsure of the exact year it opened.

Myerchin and Pat Phaneuf bought the store in 1975, and Rob Horken, perhaps better known as WDAZ's "Ernie the Angler," joined the team two years later. Thomas came aboard in 1979, and Phaneuf and Horken eventually left to pursue other interests.

Scott's opened in the Columbia Mall in the mid-1980s but kept the downtown space as a secondary location. After the 1997 flood, the downtown space was turned into a fine arts studio before the store consolidated into the Columbia Mall in 2008.

While Scott's sells acoustic and electric guitars, it has focused more on pianos over time. Today, they have about 40 to 50 students in piano, guitar and voice lessons.

Thomas said their decision to close largely was due to personal reasons, but he noted the industry is changing. The more interpersonal way of doing business that his generation is used to is shifting to a "click and buy" style, he said.

Thomas also acknowledged the industry is selling fewer instruments. New U.S. piano sales, for one, have dropped from a high of more than 364,500 in 1909 to an annual figure of between 30,000 and 40,000 more recently, according to a 2015 Associated Press report.

"(In) my generation, every family aspired to have a piano in their home," he said. Younger generations seem to be more interested in electronic devices, or having what he called a "more technological interface with life."

That's unfortunate, Thomas said, because people could get a lot out of creating music during their otherwise hectic lives.

"I do music every day," he said. "I'm not a great musician, but it fills my cup more than playing solitaire on my iPhone."

After Scott's Music closes, the Myerchins plan to spend more time with family and "continue their close association with the Sacred Heart Church music ministry," according to a news release sent last week.

Thomas predicted he'll be spending more time at Sacred Heart, as well. An ordained Catholic deacon since 2008, Thomas said his faith has intersected with his work at Scott's.

"Sometimes we sit and talk about pianos, sometimes we sit and talk about family issues," he said. "This has, in many ways, been as much a pulpit for me as the church in which I preach."