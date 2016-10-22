"As we step back and kind of were watching it, we were like, 'That's kind of what's missing,'" May said.

May and two of his friends, Nathan Ellis and James Kelling, opened Broken Sentry Games at 1375 S. Columbia Road, across the street from Altru Hospital, a few weeks ago before holding their grand opening today. Its walls are stocked with board games, card games, dice games and others, ranging from more competitive varieties such as Warhammer to family-oriented ones. The store also includes a handful of tables to play on site.

Getting together

May said he hopes the games he sells will encourage people to interact with each other more in the age of ubiquitous electronic devices and the increasingly lucrative mobile game market.

"The goal was to bring the family back around the table," May said. "It is a pretty solid movement now of put the phones down and go be sociable."

But while some may be looking for ways to detach themselves from the glowing screens on their devices, mobile games have surged in popularity. Deloitte Global predicted that mobile—smartphones and tablets—would become the leading game platform with $35 billion in software revenue, up 20 percent from 2015. That outpaces the $32 billion for PC games and $28 billion for console games, according to Deloitte's predictions.

Stable market

Broken Sentry's owners, however, have done their research. They visited almost every similar shop in a 500-mile radius and looked into reported revenues for hobby and game stores. May said it's a pretty stable market.

"Whether the economy is good or bad, people want to play," May said. "A board game sitting on the shelf doesn't get quite as boring as playing Super Mario a hundred times."

Across town, Robert Hageman will mark 10 years of business at the store he co-owns, Grand Cities Games on North Washington Street, in December. Asked whether Grand Forks would be able to sustain two similar stores, he said it "probably" could.

"With the Air Force base and the college, there is quite a few people who play," Hageman said.

May said Broken Sentry and Grand Cities carry some different games, and Grand Cities also carries comics. He added history suggests there's enough business to go around.

"For years, Grand Forks supported more than one game shop," May said.