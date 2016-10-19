Eric Olson, a partner in the local Jimmy John's shops, said they haven't yet received formal approval from the restaurant chain but it's their intention to build a new shop at 1403 S. Washington St., the site of the former Lucky Inn Motel, which is being torn down. Olson is also the owner of an limited liability company that bought the property a couple of months ago.

"And the reason is because South Washington is a great corridor for traffic, especially workday traffic, which is a big focus for us," Olson said, adding it will help improve delivery service in that part of town.

Jimmy John's already has locations at 2855 10th Ave. N., which is near the Ralph Engelstad Arena, and at 3551 32nd Ave. S.

Olson is unsure when construction may start on the new building, given the unpredictability of the coming winter season. But optimistically, they could be open in the spring, he said.

"There's incredible variables that are out of our control," Olson said.