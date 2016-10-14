South Washington Street motel to be demoed

Efforts to reach a property owner earlier this week were unsuccessful. No one answered the phone at the Lucky Inn Tuesday or Wednesday.

The property, located just south of the Valley Dairy convenience store, consists of a house and two motel buildings. Grand Forks County property records list 1951 as the year the motel was built, although it's unclear whether that refers to one of the buildings or all of them.

The Lucky Inn would be the second Grand Forks motel to meet the wrecking ball in recent weeks. Demolition work on the Happy Host Inn, located at 3101 S. 17th St., began in September.

New building for dog club

The Grand Forks Dog Training Club hopes to move into a larger building on the west side of town in the coming weeks.

The club will move to a new, roughly 9,500-square-foot structure at 6801 DeMers Ave., which is west of Interstate 29. Kaydi Grunhovd, the club's agility training coordinator, said owners hope to start offering smaller classes in mid-November.

"We may have some plumbing to work around and some drywall to work around, so the classes may not be at full capacity," she said. "But we hope to be running at full capacity by January."

The club had previously been operating out of a smaller space across from the Wal-Mart store on U.S. Highway 2. The Grand Forks Dog Training Club was founded in 1956 and disbanded in the 1980s before being reactivated in 2005, according to its website.

The club has about 30 members, Grunhovd said.

"We spend a lot of our time in the community focusing on puppy kindergarten and some of the younger dogs just because that's when people need the most help," she said. "And then they can move on to basic obedience and advanced obedience, or they can come over to my side of the training, which is agility."

Susan Hall, a club member, said she hopes the new building will attract out-of-towners for events.

"We're pretty excited about it," she said. "It should be really good for the community."

Personal spending slows in ND

North Dakota tied for the second-slowest rate of growth in personal consumption expenditures—the measure of goods and services purchased by households—last year.

A new report from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis shows North Dakota only trailed Wyoming in its slow rate of personal spending growth. North Dakota and Mississippi saw a 1.9 percent increase between 2014 and 2015, while Wyoming saw 1.5 percent bump. Florida saw the fastest personal spending growth at 5 percent.

Personal spending in North Dakota was grew by almost 12 percent between 2011 and 2012, and it grew by at least 7 percent in each of the next two years, according to the BEA. But low oil and agriculture commodity prices have slowed the state's economy.

North Dakota did record the fastest growth in housing and utility expenses between 2014 and 2015 at 8.6 percent, according to the BEA. It also saw the third-highest growth in health care expenses at 8.2 percent.

North Dakota had the third-highest personal consumption expenditures per capita at $47,864, the BEA said.