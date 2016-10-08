A Canadian firm has purchased a Cavalier, N.D., auto dealership, the company's first in the United States.

Swanson Motors now goes by Birchwood Chevrolet Buick, said Al Berry, the executive manager of the dealership. Berry, a former sales manager at the Rydell dealership in Grand Forks, said he has known Clay Swanson, the former owner of Swanson Motors, for some time and was familiar with Winnipeg-based Birchwood Automotive Group.

"It was advantageous for all," he said. "(Birchwood) has a great reputation, as far as taking care of customers. Through mutual connections that we had, and me being in the car business as long as I had, that's how we all came to be."

Berry said the Swansons were looking to sell the dealership to someone with a reputable history.

"Swanson Motors has taken care of its customers tremendously," he said. "They were very, very picky on how who they were selling the dealership to."

Birchwood Automotive Group has 17 franchised operations, according to its website. It boasts that it's the largest network of automotive retailers in Winnipeg, which is about 100 miles north of Cavalier.

Birchwood issued a press release last weekend announcing General Motors had approved its purchase of Swanson Motors, which has been in business since 1994.

Berry said the staff at the Cavalier dealership is staying. Originally from Grafton, Berry said the move is like coming home.

"We're not going to change the world," he said. "We hope to still keep taking care of customers (in) the same way."

BWW CEO to speak in Grand Forks

A UND graduate and Grand Forks native who now leads a well-known chain of chicken wing restaurants will speak in Grand Forks next week.

Sally Smith, president and CEO of Buffalo Wild Wings, will speak at 3 p.m. Friday at the Gorecki Alumni Center's Gransberg Community Room, according to announcement from the Greater Grand Forks Convention and Visitors Bureau. She earned a degree in business administration and accounting from UND, according to a biography on the Buffalo Wild Wings website.

Smith will recall how "her successful career in public accounting intersected with a small chain of college bars that served spicy chicken wings," according to the CVB announcement. It's part of the 2016 Mellem Business Symposium hosted by the UND College of Business and Public Administration.

When Smith started with the Minneapolis-based company in 1994, it had 35 locations. It now has more than 1,180 restaurants, according to a company fact sheet.

Sept. sales tax collections near record-high

While state leaders announced another drop in taxable sales and purchases this week, Grand Forks sales tax collections almost reached a record high.

The $2,067,469 in city sales tax collections was the sixth-highest figure since the inception of the tax in 1985. The collections would primarily reflect July sales, according to a memo from Maureen Storstad, director of finance and administrative services for the city of Grand Forks.

Overall collections have been down this year, however. The roughly $15 million collected thus far is 5.67 percent lower than what accumulated in the first nine months of 2015.

The rolling 12-month total was down 4.5 percent in September, according to Storstad's memo.

One clue into the hampered sales tax figures may be declining Canadian traffic on a weak Canadian dollar. The number of personal vehicles that crossed at Pembina, N.D., declined 12.7 percent in the first seven months of 2016 compared with the same time period last year, according to federal data.

Meanwhile, taxable sales and purchases in North Dakota were down almost 26 percent in the second quarter of this year, according to Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger.

Barry Wilfahrt, president and CEO of the Chamber of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks, acknowledged Grand Forks is facing some headwinds with the Canadian dollar and low commodity prices. But he said efforts to diversify the economy seem to have paid off.

"We seem to be bucking those headwinds pretty well as a local economy," Wilfahrt said.