Bass Pro Shops announced Monday it will acquire fellow outdoor retailer Cabela's in a $5.5 billion deal, but it appears there will be no immediate changes to Cabela's stores such as the one in East Grand Forks.

News releases issued Monday morning did not explicitly state plans for existing Cabela's stores, but a "frequently asked questions" section on Bass Pro Shops' website said, "It is business as usual at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's and there will be no immediate impact to our stores."

Kyle Mallory, a manager at the East Grand Forks store, said he was unsure how the sale would affect that location and deferred further questions to corporate officials. Scott Bisang, a spokesman for Cabela's, said he could not add any information beyond what's stated in official news releases.

In a release announcing the agreement on the Bass Pro Shops website, the companies said a "driving force behind this agreement is the highly complementary business philosophies, product offerings, expertise and geographic footprints of the two businesses." The nearest Bass Pro Shops store to the Grand Forks area is 497 miles away, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Cabela's operates 85 retail stores primarily in the western U.S. and Canada, while Bass Pro Shops' footprint is mainly in the eastern and southern U.S. Cabela's has four locations in Minnesota, two in South Dakota and one in Winnipeg.

In an open letter posted online, Bass Pro Shops CEO Johnny Morris said his company "has every intention of celebrating and growing the Cabela's brand.

"The spirit of this agreement is about adding to our great brands and creating increased stability and opportunities for our team members," he added.

At the end of 2015, Cabela's employed 19,700 people, according to securities filings. The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2017.

East Grand Forks leaders announced plans for a new Cabela's store in late 1998, after the Red River flood of 1997 decimated the town. The city spent $7.1 million in Community Development Block Grant funds for the $14 million store and offered $600,000 in incentives, according to Herald archives.

Rumors surrounding the fate of the local Cabela's store were swirling just a few years after it opened. A 2002 Herald article said there was speculation that the Cabela's would be there temporarily, and the 60,000-square-foot building would be turned into a casino. Another rumor suggested the retailer was moving to Fargo.

But 14 years later, Cabela's remains a centerpiece of East Grand Forks' commercial district.

"It's an anchor store," said Paul Gorte, East Grand Forks' economic development director. "Obviously we're really hoping for the best."

Shares of Cabela's jumped nearly 15 percent to $63 in early trading, their highest in more than a year. Up to Friday close, they had risen 17 percent since the company said in December it was exploring strategic alternatives.

Cabela's has struggled with declining sales of apparel and footwear and has reported same-store sales growth in only one quarter in more than three years.

Reuters reported on Sunday that a consortium of Bass Pro Shops, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s private equity arm and Capital One Financial Corp was in the lead to buy the company.

The combined company will own 184 stores in the United States and Canada,

Cabela's also agreed to sell its credit card business called "World's Foremost Bank" to Capital One Financial Corp, which will forge a 10-year partnership with Bass Pro Shops to issue credit cards to Cabela's customers.

Capital One spokeswoman Pam Girardo said terms of the transaction would not be disclosed.

Morris will continue as CEO and majority shareholder of the combined company, which will remain private.

Reuters contributed to this report.