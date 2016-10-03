Cabela merger's effect on East Grand Forks store unclear

Grand Forks Herald file photo of the new foilage added to the mountain inside of Cabela's in East Grand Forks, Minnesota

Bass Pro Shops announced Monday it will acquire fellow outdoor retailer Cabela's in a $5.5 billion deal, but it was unclear how the merger will affect the East Grand Forks Cabela's store.

News releases issued Monday morning did not explicitly state plans for existing Cabela's stores. Kyle Mallory, a manager at the East Grand Forks store, said he was unsure how the sale would affect that location, and he deferred further questions to corporate officials. Scott Bisang, a spokesman for Cabela's, said he could not add any information beyond what's stated in official news releases.

But in a release announcing the agreement on the Bass Pro Shops website, the companies said a "driving force behind this agreement is the highly complementary business philosophies, product offerings, expertise and geographic footprints of the two businesses." The nearest Bass Pro Shops 497 miles away, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Cabela's operates 85 retail stores primarily in the western U.S. and Canada, while Bass Pro Shops' footprint is mainly in the eastern and southern U.S. Cabela's has four locations in Minnesota, two in South Dakota and one in Winnipeg.

In an open letter posted online, Bass Pro Shops CEO Johnny Morris said his company "has every intention of celebrating and growing the Cabela's brand.

"The spirit of this agreement is about adding to our great brands and creating increased stability and opportunities for our team members," he added.

At the end of 2015, Cabela's employed 19,700 people, according to securities filings. The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2017.

East Grand Forks leaders announced plans for a new Cabela's store in late 1998, after the Red River flood of 1997 decimated the town. The city spent $7.1 million in Community Development Block Grant funds for the $14 million store and offered $600,000 in incentives, according to Herald archives.

Rumors surrounding the fate of the local Cabela's store were swirling just a few years after it opened. A 2002 Herald article said there was speculation that the Cabela's would be there temporarily, and the 60,000-square-foot building would be turned into a casino. Another rumor suggested the retailer was moving to Fargo.

But 14 years later, Cabela's remains a centerpiece of East Grand Forks' commercial district.

"It's an anchor store," said Paul Gorte, East Grand Forks' economic development director. "Obviously we're really hoping for the best."