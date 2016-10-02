The Ralph's ripples felt in Grand Forks economy

The representatives from each national championship team watch along with the crowd as the 2016 NCAA national championship banner is raised Saturday night before the game. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

The University of North Dakota raise the 2016 national championship banner at the Ralph Engelstad Arena before the hockey game Saturday night. It is the teams eight national championship. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

The sold out arena stand as the The University of North Dakota raise the 2016 national championship banner at the Ralph Engelstad Arena before the hockey game Saturday night. It is the teams eight national championship. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Representatives from each national championship team hold their trophies before the banner is raised. From left, Bob Peabody (1959) team, Don Ross (1963)Pierre Lamoureux (1980), coach Gino Gasparini (1982), Steve Johnson (1987), Jay Panzer (1997), Jeff Panzer (2000) and Colten St. Clair (2016). (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

The players take to the ice and watch as the 2016 national championship banner is raised before the game. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

The University of North Dakota raise the 2016 national championship banner at the Ralph Engelstad Arena before the hockey game Saturday night. It is the teams eight national championship. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Each Friday and Saturday night when the UND men's hockey team plays a home game, a line of cars pack the interstate to make their way into Grand Forks.

While those who come to town on hockey weekends are there to see the hockey game, they'll also have a significant economic impact on the city and the region.

"While some of those people are driving in for the games and going home that night, many are staying in hotels," said Julie Rygg, the executive director of the Greater Grand Forks Convention and Visitors Bureau. "Of course when they come in, many are going to go out to eat, they're probably going to get some gas while they're here, stop in convenience stores, and if they're staying for the weekend, maybe even do some shopping."

Though it's hard to say just how much money the UND men's hockey team helps pump into the area, local community and business leaders agree it is an important part of the local economy.

The loyalty and passion for their team comes in out-of-town visitors, who normally wouldn't be in town, likely contributing millions of dollars to local businesses each winter. Those people not only buy tickets to the game, but will also likely spend their dollars by stopping to get gas, eating at a restaurant before the game, staying the night in a hotel and visiting other local businesses.

"One of Mr. Engelstad's visions was that the arena would be an economic engine for the university, the city, the region and the state, and I think it's certainly done that," said Jody Hodgson, the general manager of REA.

The UND men's hockey team began its 16th season of hockey at The Ralph on Saturday with an exhibition game against the University of Manitoba. Before the game, the team raised its eighth championship banner into the rafters.

Halfway through the 30-year agreement that will transfer its ownership from a private entity to UND in 2030, the facility's ability to draw crowds has stayed strong.

Though Saturday's game won't count in the standings, UND men's hockey games still came out to support their team in droves, selling out the arena that holds 11,634 people for an exhibition game—the first time that has happened for a preseason game since The Ralph opened in 2001.

While the arena has never done an official economic impact study, Hodgson said it is "significant," both with purchases made inside and outside of the arena.

On game night, hockey fans buy merchandise, concessions and tickets inside REA, as well as spend money at local businesses, such as bars, restaurants, hotels, convenience stores and shopping centers. On the night of a men's hockey game, The Ralph will employ upwards of 250 people, which helps local employment, Hodgson said.

Ripple effect

Area businesses also see the benefit of UND men's hockey season beginning.

Sarah Horak, who owns and operates downtown bars Brick and Barley, Level 10 and O'Really's Irish Pub with her husband Nick, said she sees a 15 to 20 percent increase in sales on the night of a hockey game. That goes up even higher if the team is in the postseason.

Brick and Barley also is one of several downtown businesses that offers a bus from their restaurant to the game. Those buses also are nearly full every weekend.

"We get quite an increase on those nights," Horak said. "People come in early to have dinner before they go on the bus, then they'll come in after the bus comes back. Then there's just a lot of people in town, so we see an increase there as well."

That increase in sales continues even when the men's hockey team is on the road, with fans coming downtown to watch the games with their friends, Horak said.

While hockey games book the arena's calendar most weekend nights in the winter, The Ralph, along with the Alerus Center, also brings major concerts to Grand Forks, along with other events throughout the calendar year.

Having major events, such as a men's hockey game or a concert, brings people from around the region and around the state to Grand Forks, pumping more money into the local economy.

"The events that generate the most economic activity in our community and have the greatest impact are those that bring out-of-town visitors into the community," Hodgson said.

REA hosted the 2016 IIHF Men's U-18 World Championships this past spring, and though that pales in comparison to a men's hockey game in terms of attendance, it also has a significant economic impact by bringing outside dollars into the community, Hodgson said.

Other events, such concerts, the state high school hockey tournament, the Kem Shrine Circus and youth sports camps and tournaments also have an impact.

"Oftentimes there are the big sexy events that happen every year and attract the media attention and a lot of attention from the community, but the real way to create an economic engine for that community is the consistency and frequency of many smaller events," Hodgson said.

Most events, such as the ones hosted at The Ralph, have a big impact on the community, Rygg said, particularly UND men's hockey. On weekends when major events are happening in town, many times other events are planned around those in order to get the community buzzing.

"Any time there's an event in Grand Forks, whether it's at The Ralph or the Alerus Center or a festival downtown, people get out more, not only by participating in that event, but they might be going out to eat, as well, if they live here."