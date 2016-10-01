Around Town: Downtown Scandinavian boutique to close

Velkommen on N. Third St. displays signs in the windows for total liquidation before closing its doors for good in Grand Forks, ND Friday, September 30, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

Signs in the window of Velkommen, located at 23 N. Third St., indicate it's going out of business and liquidating the store's inventory with 50 percent to 60 percent off purchases. Founder Rochelle Wetsch put the business up for sale last year, citing personal reasons and a desire to retire.

In an email sent to the Herald Thursday, Wetsch said two parties were interested in purchasing the business, but they could not obtain financing.

Velkommen celebrated 30 years of business in August 2015. It sells china, jewelry, chocolate, clothing and "the unique and unusual from various Scandinavian countries," Wetsch said last year.

Engineering firm AE2S celebrates 25 years

Steve Burian remembers having a modest vision for the engineering firm he started with Charlie Vein in 1991.

"He was thinking, 'Let's form a firm, grow it to about five people, keep it kind of small and familial, and just do really, really good work in the water industry,'" he said. "That was kind of my vision, too."

But today, Grand Forks-based Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services and its affiliated companies have grown to 335 employees. It celebrated a quarter-century in business with an employee event Friday.

The company, which goes by AE2S for short, now has 17 offices in North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Utah. The number of services it provides has expanded as well.

"We were first and foremost a water firm initially, and now we do much broader things as a firm, whether it's surveying, or civil engineering, structural engineering, electrical engineering or financial consulting," Burian said.

While Burian and Vein want to recognize the firm's accomplishments over the past 25 years, they're also keeping an eye on the road ahead. They're still finding work in western North Dakota, but Burian said they've been looking to the rest of their geographic footprint should that market slow down.

"We don't want this to be just a past celebration, but we want to look at what things are going to look like going forward, as well," Vein said.

Starbucks work begins at new location

There's a welcome sight for Grand Forks coffee lovers at the corner of Washington Street and DeMers Avenue.

Remodeling work recently began at the former Dickey's Barbecue Pit, located at 623 S. Washington St. A building permit on file at Grand Forks City Hall indicates interior demolition is underway.

Starbucks said earlier this month it would move its current shop at 1217 S. Washington St. to the former Dickey's, but it's unclear when the new building may be ready to welcome coffee cravers. A Starbucks spokesperson indicated in an email a few weeks ago that it would open early next year, and the company said Thursday it did not have any further details to share.

Dickey's closed its Grand Forks location more than a year ago, and Starbucks first opened on South Washington Street in 2005. The former Dickey's is 4,400 square feet, almost double the 2,400 square feet at the current Starbucks shop, according to property records.