Hub bar reopens in downtown Grand Forks

General Manager Lance Haugen waits on JB Brack on Wednesday afternoon. "It's nice to now have a place to complement Joe Black's downtown," Brack said. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Patrons check out The Hub Pub on Wednesday evening after it reopened from the remodel and change of ownership. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Owner Joe Schneider (right) and General Manager Lance Haugen chat with Kelsey Gust and Nick Creamer as they hang out at the bar. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Regulars of the Hub in downtown Grand Forks will recognize the format of the newly reopened bar.

The bar is in general the same place, although it is new. Tables that sat across from the bar were replaced by new booths. The windows facing North Third Street, the kitchen and the bathrooms all are situated in the same spot.

But the Hub, which now goes by The Hub Pub, looks almost nothing like it did when it closed a few months ago for major remodeling after changing ownership. Not even the floor survived the overhaul.

Patrons got their first taste of the new pub over the weekend.

Joe Schneider, who owns The Hub Pub with Dennis Blackmun, said the revamped establishment will fit in well with the rest of the town's bar scene. While their other business, Joe Black's Bar and Grill, is good for large groups and sporting events, the Hub works well for smaller get-togethers and after-work drinks and food, he said.

"I've always thought of the Hub as a place where you go meet with friends or co-workers," Schneider said. "And it's always been a place where everyone kind of knows everyone and everyone gets along."

The Hub Pub has 16 beers on tap, liquor and some wine along with a food menu that includes a Hub burger, tacos, avocado dip, nachos and poutine. Schneider said they plan to expand the menu.

The new owners hope The Hub Pub will complement Joe Black's rather than take business away from it.

"It's just a little unique to everything," Schneider said.

The Hub Bar and Grill, Grand Forks' oldest bar, went up for sale earlier this year. Vicki Moe, who had owned the bar with her husband, Brad, previously told the Herald they decided to sell "after 21 years of blood, sweat and tears."

Schneider said they had the Hub on their radar if it ever became available.

"There were a lot of bids and a lot of parties," he said. "The whole thing happened really fast."

County property records list the Hub building's new owner as 205 N 3rd LLC, which is owned by Keith Danks Jr., and his son, Cody. Schneider said they rent the space out from the building owner.

Schneider said they saw the business as an "opportunity."

"We just feel like there's a history with the Hub," he said.