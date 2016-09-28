UAS firms Robot Aviation, SkySkopes announce partnership

SkySkopes pilot Cole Hanson guides a drone safely to the ground during a demonstration in Grand Forks, ND on Thursday, August 18, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

Two unmanned aircraft systems companies with Grand Forks ties announced a partnership for global operations Wednesday.

Flight service firm SkySkopes and Robot Aviation, a major Norwegian UAS manufacturer, will team up on missions to collect thermal and infrared data in a series of test flights around the Western Hemisphere, according to a news release.

The two companies will be using a Robot Aviation aircraft for the flight operations, which are expected to start in a few months.

Both companies' U.S. operations are headquartered in Grand Forks.