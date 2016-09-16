Happy Host motel in Grand Forks demoed

Demolition work began Monday on the Happy Host Inn, located at 3101 S. 17th St., right across the street from the 32nd Avenue South Hugo's grocery store. Property owner Don Lee said he's not sure what will become of the area after the work is done, but new structures are planned.

"They're doing all the topographical stuff and figuring out what has to happen with storm sewers and all that kind of stuff," he said. "We have people approaching us almost daily with ideas."

The demolition work is limited to the motel part of the structure and not the office. That space will be remodeled over the winter, Lee said.

Lee owns the property with his wife, Connie. They haven't operated the motel business since they purchased it earlier this year.

Lee said the purchase "connects up nicely" with their ownership of the adjacent Northern Air Family Fun Center building.

The Happy Host building was constructed in 1976, according to Grand Forks County property records.