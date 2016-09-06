UPDATE: Dakota Harvest closes in downtown Grand Forks

Dakota Harvest Bakers, owned by George Kelley, left, and Paul Holje, is the NoVac annual Corporate Support for the Arts award winner. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

A popular bakery in downtown Grand Forks has closed after being in business for more than 10 years.

Dakota Harvest Bakers at 17 N. Third St. announced the closure Tuesday morning via Facebook. Its owners, George Kelley and his husband, Paul Holje, had put the business up for sale in January.

"It has truly been a pleasure providing our fresh-baked hospitality to our customers, and we hope that we have served you well," the post stated.

Kelley said in a phone interview Tuesday morning they had a few people “kick the tires” while it was on the market, but they hadn’t found a buyer yet. He said they will probably end up liquidating inventory and selling the downtown property.

“Certainly, we’ll still entertain any offers if they come in at the last minute,” Kelley said. “Otherwise, (we’re) probably looking at doing an auction or something for all of the equipment and supplies here, then hopefully somebody is looking for a really great downtown property.”

The 5,480 square foot building is listed online for $550,000 with Mike Marcotte of Century 21 Red River Realty.

Kelley and Holje opened Dakota Harvest in May 2006 “with the goal of bringing something special to our downtown,” they wrote in the post. More than 80 percent of the ingredients they used in their products came from with 200 miles of the bakery, they added.

“The highest quality food drove our vision, but none of this would have been possible without the dedication and commitment of our staff,” they wrote in the post.

The two also thanked their customers and the community for their support, adding the business gave back nearly $200,000 in funds, food and in-kind donations to support local organizations.

Kelley and Holje had intended on selling the store, along with intellectual property, to someone who wanted to take over the business, previously telling the Herald they wanted the next owners “to take our Dakota Harvest dream and really move it on to that next level.”

Kelley said Dakota Harvest may participate in a Town Square Farmer’s Market as “one last hurrah,” given the number of people who said they didn’t get a chance to stock up on cookies and other goods.

“We’ve done this for 10 years, we’re really pleased with what we’ve done with it, but we’re kind of looking for the next adventure in life,” Kelley said.