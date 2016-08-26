Grand Forks airport expects drop in revenue for 2017

The Byron L. Dorgan Terminal sits at the Grand Forks International Airport on Friday, Oct. 30, 2015. The Grand Forks Regional Airport Authority has started work on a new 20-year master plan. (Photo by John Hageman/Grand Forks Herald)

The budget projects a roughly 9.4 percent drop in operating revenue from its original 2016 budget, from $4,315,149 to $3,911,451. That's due in part to a 52 percent cut in landing fees, brought on largely by FedEx's planned departure from the Grand Forks International Airport.

"We see a significant drop there," said Ryan Riesinger, executive director of the Airport Authority. FedEx contributed $412,493.14 in landing fees in calendar year 2015, according to a spreadsheet provided by Riesinger.

The budget also projects a drop in terminal rent revenue from Delta Air Lines and Allegiant Air, which Riesinger said had to do in part with upcoming airline negotiations and reduced costs associated with a lack of an law enforcement officer contract. Riesinger said the airport currently meets Transportation Security Administration requirements with response times from Grand Forks police, and aircraft rescue and firefighting/operations employees perform some of the same functions as an LEO contractor.

The airport is expecting to more than triple its revenue from FedEx's building rent, however, to $337,294. Riesinger cited a section of its lease agreement that allows the Airport Authority to increase rent from $3 to $10 per square foot if jet service stops.

"But as you know, if we worked out an agreement on a one-time payment, that would change that to some degree," Riesinger told the Airport Authority's Board of Commissioners Thursday. "However, from a budget standpoint, we're allotting that amount for our 2017 budget."

FedEx said earlier this year it would move its air cargo operations from Grand Forks to Hector International Airport in Fargo. The company signed 10-year leases with the Grand Forks airport for two facilities in 2013.

The airport is expecting a 10 percent drop in salary expenses, and plans to almost double its budget for overtime pay to $45,000 in 2017. Riesinger said they expect to be down an ARFF/operations employee, and it may not fill an open assistant director of finance and administration position.

The airport budgeted $3,451,282 in operating expenses for 2017, down from the original 2016 budget but up from both 2014 and 2015.

"I'm happy with the way these numbers have come out," Riesinger said Thursday. "We've had to make some significant cost reductions, but we believe that that's an appropriate buffer going in with some of the unknowns that we still are working through."