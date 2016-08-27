Grand Forks nonprofits brace for new overtime rule

Already operating with tight budgets, Grand Forks area nonprofit organizations are bracing for a new federal rule that will expand the number of people eligible for overtime pay.

When it goes into effect Dec. 1, the rule will roughly double the threshold below which most white-collar salaried employees are guaranteed overtime pay, from $23,660 to $47,476 a year. The head of the Greater North Dakota Chamber and some state lawmakers have expressed concern over the rule, but nonprofits also are expected to feel its effects.

While the U.S. Department of Labor says some nonprofits may not be covered under the Fair Labor Standards Act, "it is likely that many employees of nonprofits are entitled to FLSA protections."

Local nonprofits still are working through the details of the regulation and determining how it will affect them, but some leaders expect it will hit their bottom line.

"It will definitely affect our budget, meaning we are going to have to raise more funds in order to meet this new overtime rule," said Edie Dahlen, director of community investment at the Community Violence Intervention Center in Grand Forks.

Reduced staff

The National Council of Nonprofits released survey results that showed a third of respondents predicted their organization will reduce staff because of the new costs, and a third expect they will have to reduce services.

"Generally, nonprofits have been expressing moral support for the policy of raising the minimum salary level of white-collar employees, but experiencing operational anxiety in trying to figure out how to pay the new required additional costs in very tight, or even declining, revenue environments while providing the same level of services," an executive summary of the council's findings stated.

That sentiment was echoed by Deb Thompson, CEO of the YMCA of Grand Forks. She added the rule may not affect its organization as much as others because of the large number of part-time workers there.

"It's something where obviously we want to be compensating people as they should be compensated, and trying to balance that as a nonprofit living within a tight operating budget," Thompson said. "That's our challenge."

Almost three-fourths of registered charitable nonprofits across North Dakota said they have less than $500,000 in annual revenue, according to a 2015 report from the North Dakota Association of Nonprofit Organizations.

Wide impact

The Obama administration expected the overtime rule would extend protections to an additional 4.2 million people and boost wages. The Economic Policy Institute said it directly will benefit 27.5 percent of North Dakota's salaried workers.

Hourly workers generally are guaranteed overtime, a White House fact sheet said.

Pat Berger, president and CEO of the United Way of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks and Area, said the overtime rule will require her to be more careful about her employees' hours.

"Either we're going to pay the overtime, or we're just going to have to be mindful on all of this stuff," she said.

The National Council of Nonprofits study said organizations that rely on government grants and contracts may be "between a rock and a hard place" because they will have to deal with added costs that weren't known at the time the contracts were signed. It argued that nonprofits need the opportunity to renegotiate those government agreements.

Dana Schaar Jahner, executive director of the North Dakota Association of Nonprofit Organizations, said the association has held training sessions to help nonprofits better understand the rules.

"In general, nonprofits are struggling to find the financial resources they need to fulfill their mission, whether it's paying their employees or other program services that they need to deliver," she said. "So I think it's fair to say it's been really a challenge for a lot of nonprofits."