Corn farmers in North Dakota see record yields

Corn thrives with a lot of water and heat. According to the North Dakota National Agricultural Statistics Service, the state averages about 17 inches of rain during the crop growing season, though Ihry said some farmers north of Grand Forks have reported upward of 30 inches of rain this year.

Ihry estimated this year's harvest for the state at an average of 137 bushels per acre, for a total of more than 452 million bushels of corn harvested.

"We've had a phenomenal growing season, with the exception of a scant few areas," Ihry said. In a year with a normal amount of rain, he explained, North Dakota's average corn yield falls between 120 and 140 bushels per acre. He said farmers in some areas have seen harvests upward of 160 bushels per acre. The corn planting season in North Dakota begins in May, and the farmers harvest their crops in October and November.

Most corn farmers in the state do not irrigate their fields due to limited access to underground water and the expense, which puts them at the mercy of unpredictable weather fluctuations.

As of Tuesday, the current market value for a bushel of corn in North Dakota was between $2.59 and $2.64 per bushel. "Farmers are great optimists," Ihry said. "They put a crop in the ground in the spring and make the assumption that they will be treated right with weather and prices."

Though farmers have a lot of reason to be optimistic about their corn crops this year, Ihry said taking the unpredictability in stride can be a difficult mentality to adapt to. "Many of us humans can't do what farmers do."