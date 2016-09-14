Rainy summer makes tough times for potato growers

The unusually rainy weather this spring and summer has destroyed portions of potato crops in North Dakota and Minnesota.

Chuck Gunnerson, president of the Northern Plains Potato Growers Association, said northeastern North Dakota appears to have borne the brunt of the damage. By his estimation, some growers have lost up to 30 percent of their total potato crops. The wet soil also delays harvesting, and when temperatures drop down to the teens at night, the potatoes can freeze in the ground.

Campbell Farms co-owner Tom Campbell estimates that his fields near Grafton have lost one-third of their potato crops this season. According to Campbell, that’s approximately $18 million worth of potatoes lost.

The main types grown in the region include russet potatoes for french fries, red potatoes for the fresh market, white potatoes for chips and seed potatoes. Gunnerson said a better year may see only 3 to 5 percent of potato crops lost because of various adverse factors.

Despite the difficult year, some areas in have pulled through. Gunnerson said the region between Grand Forks and Fargo, as well as central Minnesota, has seen high potato crop yields this year.

That bodes well for the Potato Bowl, when the potato growers association will try to break a record for the number of french fries consumed at tonight’s annual free fry feed: more than 2 tons.