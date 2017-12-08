Bismarck man who died after falling through ice identified

Major Kelly Leben of the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department said officers were called around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a missing person. The caller said Wentz went for a walk with two dogs, but the dogs returned home without Wentz.

Investigators observed tracks leading to a hole in the ice on Burnt Creek about seven miles northwest of Bismarck, Leben said.

“In looking at the track evidence, they were able to determine that the dogs got out of the water but the tracks from the person did not leave the hole in the ice,” he said.

The Burleigh County Water Rescue Team responded and located Wentz under the ice after a short search, Leben said.

Fluctuating temperatures have made ice conditions dangerous, said Leben, advising people to use extra caution until the region sees consistently cold temperatures.