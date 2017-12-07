The Burleigh County Sheriff's Department said they were called for a welfare check on the man earlier in the day on Thursday, Dec. 7.

When deputies responded they found a break in the ice near the boat landing. A water rescue team was then activated. They were able to find and remove the man's body from the water.

The Burleigh County Rural Fire Department and Burleigh County Sheriff's Department both responded.

The man’s name has not been released.