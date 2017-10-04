Three people hurt in Minn. crash between ATV, SUV

A 17-year-old Walker boy, one of two occupants of the ATV, was taken by air to a Fargo hospital. The other ATV occupant, an 18-year-old Bemidji woman, was taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

The 66-year-old Cass Lake man who was driving the SUV was also taken to Sanford for an evaluation. The sheriff's office has not released the names of those involved.

Also responding to the scene were the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Leech Lake Ambulance, Bemidji Ambulance, Cass Lake Fire Department and North Memorial Air Care.