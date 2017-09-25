According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol:

Deputy Craig Dean Salhus was responding from Garrison to a call in Turtle Lake at 12:20 p.m. and traveling east on North Dakota Highway 37 in his 2010 Ford Expedition patrol vehicle. His emergency lights were activated and he was in the process of crossing U.S. Route 83 when the Expedition struck a northbound Ford F350 driven by Charles Allen Schollmeyer.

The Expedition spun and entered the ditch to the northeast of the intersection and continued through the ditch before stopping upright.

The F350 also spun and began to overturn while entering the east ditch. It then struck a light pole, a highway sign and overturned twice before stopping upright in the ditch.

Salhus, 39, of Underwood and Schollmeyer, 75, of Dunn Center, both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The men were taken to the hospital in Garrison. Schollmeyer was later flown by helicopter to Trinity Health in Minot.

The Highway Patrol said the crash is being investigated and no charges have been filed.