The driver, Jugraj Singh, 27, of Brampton, Ontario, was westbound near milepost 38 about 11 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway to the right. The driver corrected to get back on the roadway and the vehicle rolled onto the driver's side, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Singh, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time, was transported to Essentia Hospital in Fargo with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

Wilkin and Otter Tail counties' law enforcement personnel also responded to the scene.