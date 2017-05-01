Crash near Fergus Falls sends woman, child to hospital
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A woman and a child were hospitalized after a crash near Fergus Falls on Monday, May 1, the State Patrol said.
Erin Elizabeth Bottko, 23, and Makenna Faith Bottko, 3, both from Battle Lake, had injuries that were not life-threatening.
Erin Bottko was eastbound on state Highway 210 east of Fergus Falls about 5:40 p.m. when her Oldsmobile headed into oncoming traffic before returning back to her lane, entering a ditch and then heading down a hill. The car then struck a tree.
The road was wet at the time, the patrol said, though it noted in a news release that “witnesses say the driver was looking down towards her lap when she moved into oncoming traffic.”
Erin Bottko was wearing a seat belt but Makenna Bottko was not, the release said.