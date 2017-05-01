Crash near Fergus Falls sends woman, child to hospital

Erin Elizabeth Bottko, 23, and Makenna Faith Bottko, 3, both from Battle Lake, had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Erin Bottko was eastbound on state Highway 210 east of Fergus Falls about 5:40 p.m. when her Oldsmobile headed into oncoming traffic before returning back to her lane, entering a ditch and then heading down a hill. The car then struck a tree.

The road was wet at the time, the patrol said, though it noted in a news release that “witnesses say the driver was looking down towards her lap when she moved into oncoming traffic.”

Erin Bottko was wearing a seat belt but Makenna Bottko was not, the release said.