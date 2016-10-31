Sheila Gruba, 50, of Mott, was injured in the crash after failing yield at at intersection about 7:15 a.m. Monday, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

According to the report, Gruba was headed eastbound on 64th Street Southwest, approaching 102nd Avenue Southwest, which is marked with a stop sign. The driver of a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox, Kelly Stewart, 49 of Mott, was traveling north and had the right-of-way.

Gruba pulled the school bus in front of the Equinox, causing the SUV to strike the passenger entrance of the school bus.

The Highway Patrol said Gruba was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained undisclosed injuries. She was transported to CHI St. Alexius hospital in Dickinson for medical treatment.

No students were injured in the crash and were released to their parents.

Gruba was cited for failing to yield at an intersection marked with a stop sign.