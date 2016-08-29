BLAINE, Minn. -- Two members of a Michigan-based firefighting crew were killed and several others seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a rollover crash on Interstate 35W in Blaine.

The State Patrol on Sunday identified the victims as James Shelifoe, 23, and Alan Swartz, 25, both of Baraga, Mich.

The accident occurred when a southbound International truck carrying nine people crashed shortly after 3 p.m. near the 95th Avenue overpass, according to information on the Minnesota State Patrol’s website. After leaving the roadway, the truck struck the median cable barriers and rolled, the State Patrol said.

What caused the rig to leave the road is unknown.

The crew was headed for the Box Canyon fire in Utah. The seven who were injured are expected to survive, the patrol said.

The crash closed a section of I-35W in both directions for several hours, detouring traffic to off-ramps.