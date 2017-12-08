Attorneys defending the Dakota Access protester accused of firing a handgun at arresting officers submitted two motions this fall to suppress all evidence and statements from Fallis at the time of her arrest, arguing her warrantless arrest violated free speech rights.

Six officers who participated in some aspect of Fallis' arrest on Oct. 27, 2016, along State Highway 1806 testified during the all-day hearing Friday. Their testimony largely related to the circumstances of her arrest.

Defense attorney Jessie Cook grilled Pennington County (S.D.) Sheriff's Deputy Thadius Schmit about Fallis' conduct before her arrest, which he said included "her aggressive stance, her having to be pushed away from (another officer)."

Other officers testified about where they were when they heard the three gunshots Fallis is alleged to have fired from under her as they tried to cuff her.

Officers said after she was cuffed, she made statements to the effect of "If I wanted to kill you, I would have shot you in the head," and "All pigs deserve to die" while laughing or giggling.

The courtroom also watched three videos from the time of Fallis' arrest that show when Schmit tackled her to initiate her arrest.

As the 5 o'clock hour approached in court, Fallis' team still had one officer to complete questioning, while two other witnesses had yet to testify, including a man who traveled from South Dakota's Pine Ridge Reservation.

After a brief awkwardness as to how to proceed, attorneys and District of North Dakota Chief Judge Daniel Hovland then agreed to reconvene at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Fallis was on court-ordered leave from a Fargo halfway house to attend Friday's hearing. In an unusual agreement, a man who lives in a West Fargo motel volunteered to return her to Fargo Monday afternoon.

"If she's not (returned to Fargo), then life will be much more complicated," said Hovland, who amended Fallis' travel order.

Prior to testimony, defense attorneys addressed issues of discovery related to potential recordings the prosecution has been unable to produce.

"Everything that we have been able to obtain, we have turned over," Assistant U.S. Attorney David Hagler said.

Hovland ordered the prosecution to file formal responses by Dec. 15 to each of the 17 "problem areas" Fallis' attorneys addressed.

Hagler said discovery has included thousands of items including pages, pictures and videos.

Defense attorney Bruce Ellison also asked about outstanding discovery items, such as photos taken in October 2016, requested in January and received Thursday. Hovland said both sides will work to resolve discovery issues.

Fallis' jury trial is set to begin Jan. 29 in Fargo. She is charged with civil disorder, discharging a firearm in relation to a felony crime of violence and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

"I want to get this case tried," Hovland said.