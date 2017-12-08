Edgar Noe Lopez-Monter, 44, was charged Thursday with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the complaint filed against him in Ramsey County District Court.

Police received a report about the conduct in August after a 6-year-old asked her day care provider, Joy Lopez, to tell her husband to stop kissing her, legal documents say.

She and her 9-year-old sister later told their mother that Lopez-Monter had been kissing them for years when his wife wasn't present, the complaint said.

The 9-year-old also said Lopez-Monter fondled her on multiple occasions dating back to when she was 6, the complaint said.

The girl reported that Lopez-Monter asked her not to tell anybody about the conduct and said he loved her, according to legal documents.

Another child reportedly told someone at her school last month that Lopez-Monter had exposed himself to her and masturbated in her presence when she formerly was in Joy Lopez's care.

Lopez-Monter was arrested Wednesday. He declined to give a statement to investigators.

His wife said Thursday that she didn't know about the allegations and declined to comment.

She runs a day care in the couple's home on the 300 block of Judith Avenue in Roseville.

The day care's license has been temporarily suspended, according to records provided by the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

Joy Lopez has been a licensed day care provider since 2006. This is the first licensing action taken against her.

No attorney was listed for Lopez-Monter in court records.

He does not appear to have a criminal record in Minnesota.

He was scheduled to make his first appearance on the allegations Friday.