Kid Rock to headline Moondance Jam in northern Minn.
WALKER—Kid Rock will headline Moondance Jam 27 in Walker in summer 2018.
According to a press release, Kid Rock will headline the July 20 performances of the annual three-day festival, which runs July 19-21. Kid Rock will be his Greatest Show on Earth tour to promote his new album "Sweet Southern Sugar."
An artist who has bridged the hip hop, rock and country genres, Kid Rock first hit the national music scene in 1998 with his "Devil Without a Cause" album. To date, Kid Rock has sold more than 26 million albums and continues to tour regularly
Moondance Jam officials will be announcing more bands in the coming months and expect more than 50 bands to perform on four stages during the weekend.
Tickets and camping for the festival are on sale, with discount tickets available until Dec. 15. Tickets can be purchased by calling (218) 836-1055 or by visiting www.moondancejam.com.