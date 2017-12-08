Bottineau man found not guilty of sexually abusing child

Court documents don't reveal much detail about the alleged incidents, but an information document claimed Vivier engaged in multiple sexual acts against a child who was about 10 years old. The alleged acts happened "once or twice a week every other week over a period of approximately three years," according to court documents.

Court documents did not say when the alleged acts happened.

The crime carried a maximum punishment of life in prison without parole, but the acquittal means the case is closed after two years of legal filings and court hearings.

Prosecutors successfully blocked attempts by the defense to submit evidence of "alleged victim's prior sexual behavior or knowledge of such," according to court documents. Defense attorney Robert Hoy filed a motion Monday to offer such evidence, arguing that excluding the evidence would "violate the defendant's constitutional rights to present a complete defense and to confront his accuser," according to court documents.

Prosecutors argued rules required the defense to file such a motion at least 14 days before a trial begins, according to court documents.

Hoy also argued the state could not keep Vivier's accuser from deposition after she invoked Marsy's Law, which North Dakota voters approved almost a year after Vivier was charged. The defense filed a motion on Nov. 17 to take the accuser's deposition, but the state responded with a document that the child refused the deposition pursuant to Marsy's Law.

"Vivier had the right to take (the accuser's) deposition when he was charged with this crime," Hoy said in court documents. "He cannot lose that right two years later by giving Marsy's retroactive effect because the law does not clearly disclose an intention to make it apply retroactively to cases pending at the time of its enactment."

That motion was "resolved" by the defense and prosecution, Hoy said. He said he didn't want to speculate on why the jury found his client not guilty.

"(The jurors) heard all of the evidence the state had to offer and decided the state's proof did not rise to the level of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, so they had to bring in a verdict of not guilty," he said.