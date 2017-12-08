Grand Forks Police offer $500 reward to help solve string of burglaries
The Grand Forks Police Department is offering a reward to anyone who can help the agency solve a string of burglaries.
Officers are investigating a series of burglaries that occurred last month in northeast Grand Forks. There were nine in which unknown suspects forced open the door of homes and stole property, according to a news release issued by the department Nov. 30.
"These burglaries are very similar to those that we notified the public of back in September," police said in the release. "In some of these incidents, neighbors have reported hearing loud noises around the time of the burglary. These noises were presumably from the door being forced open."
Five more residents were burglarized since the initial release. Police are offering a $500 reward to anyone who can give information to officers that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.
Anyone with information should call the Police Department at (701) 787-8000, submit a tip the department's Facebook page, use the Tip411 app or email cstromberg@grandforksgov.com.