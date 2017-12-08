"These burglaries are very similar to those that we notified the public of back in September," police said in the release. "In some of these incidents, neighbors have reported hearing loud noises around the time of the burglary. These noises were presumably from the door being forced open."

Five more residents were burglarized since the initial release. Police are offering a $500 reward to anyone who can give information to officers that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information should call the Police Department at (701) 787-8000, submit a tip the department's Facebook page, use the Tip411 app or email cstromberg@grandforksgov.com.