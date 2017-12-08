Spirit Lake member who raped woman sent to federal prison

A U.S. judge on Thursday handed down the sentence to 37-year-old Aaron Joseph Mitzel, who was charged in U.S. District Court in Tacoma with one count of sexual abuse.

A 19-year-old woman said she was sleeping in early October 2015 in her home on the Puyallup Indian Reservation in northwest Washington when she awoke to Mitzel sexually assaulting her, according to court documents. Mitzel hit the victim's face, bit her ear and held her down. He used a pillow in an attempt to smother her, then choked her during the assault, according to court documents.

Shortly after the incident, Mitzel asked a federal agent to write a letter to the victim for him that read "sorry for what I did to you," investigators said.

Mitzel, who appears to have known the victim, pleaded guilty in mid-August. Court documents did not disclose his city of address.