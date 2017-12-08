Trial date set for LaFontaine-Greywind murder suspect

Hoehn, 32, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping of a child, and providing false information to law enforcement. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held in Cass County Jail.

Brooke Lynn Crews, 38, Hoehn's live-in girlfriend at the time of his arrest, has been charged with the same crimes. Crews pleaded not guilty in September, but court documents filed last week indicated that she now plans to change her plea. She is scheduled to appear in court at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11.

LaFontaine-Greywind, 22, disappeared while eight months pregnant on Aug. 19 after she went to the upstairs apartment of Hoehn and Crews to model a dress that Crews was sewing. She lived with her family in a basement apartment in the same building as the suspects on Ninth Street North in Fargo. Her body was found in the Red River eight days later.