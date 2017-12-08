The satellite was launched thanks to the efforts of the Space Kingdom of Asgardia, a non-profit, non-governmental organization funded by Russian aerospace engineer and billionaire Igor Ashurbeyli, a Business Insider story from this summer says. Asgardia aims to be a “fully-fledged and independent nation, and a future member of the United Nations,” Ashurbeyli writes on the Asgardia website.

Their goal with the launch? Be the first nation in space with the claim that the satellite is their territory.

Asgardia-1 has officially been deployed into space! #Asgardia the first space nation now has its first piece of territory in orbit https://t.co/etI2RSY2yu — Lena De Winne (@LenaDeWinne) December 7, 2017

The satellite, Asgardia-1, is about the size of a loaf of bread and contains “the nation’s constitution, national symbols, and the personally selected data of the Asgardian citizenship,” a statement to Business Insider said. It was launched Wednesday, Dec. 6, from the International Space Station after hitching a ride there on Nov. 13.

Asgardia says it has about 154,000 citizens and with their new territory in space, they’re hoping to be formally recognized as a nation.

Not so fast, one legal scholar says.

"Legally speaking this is much ado about nothing," Frans von der Dunk, a professor of space law at Nebraska College of Law, told Business Insider in an email. "The concept of territory has been pretty well defined in international law, and it does not include 'artificial' territory such as satellites anymore than it does include ships, aircraft or oil platforms."

While this might not seem like a clear-cut win for Asgardia, these are the exact questions they want people to be asking. Ashurbeyli writes that legal norms are based around “old military history and unresolvable conflicts of countries on Earth,” and these norms shouldn’t be carried into space. Rather, they need updating, he says.

“Asgardia's legal envelope includes the creation of a new legal platform for the exploration of near-Earth and deep space. ‘Universal space law’ and ‘astropolitics’ have to replace international space law and geopolitics,” Ashurbeyli writes.