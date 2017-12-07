SPA celebrates national award for arts and humanities programming

Dean Opp, SPA director, and Sydney Warcup, a SPA alumna and senior at Red River High School, accepted the award at a ceremony last month in Washington, D.C.

Presented annually to after-school and out-of-school programs, the NAHYP award recognizes creative youth development programs for using engagement in the arts and the humanities to generate a wide range of positive outcomes such as increases in academic achievement, graduation rates and college enrollment.

During the program that followed the reception, Grand Forks Mayor Mike Brown read a proclamation acknowledging SPA's selection from a group of 350 nominations for the national award.

Superintendent Larry Nybladh praised the collaboration between teachers, students and staff that exemplifies SPA as "just phenomenal," he said.

Through taxpayer support, the community has invested $15 million in arts facilities in the decade since he took over as superintendent, he said, "including $9 million for this one which, I hasten to add, was done without raising property taxes."

Relocated from his former position with the Moorhead School District, he said, "I didn't know what fine productions were until I came to Grand Forks."

Even though Midwesterners are known for "our sense of humility, being humble and not braggadocious," he said, on this occasion, "I think we can be a little braggadocious."

A short video was also shown, a series of clips submitted by SPA alumni, that was filled with messages of thanks to SPA staff for the self-confidence and life skills they gained. Many recalled memories of the "long, crazy hours" preparing for shows and cited the valuable lessons of teamwork and lifelong friendships as lasting benefits of their experience in SPA.

The event preceded Red River High School's performance of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," which continues this weekend.