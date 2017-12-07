Sox for Kids helps children in need

The eighth annual Code 3 for Christmas is being sponsored by the East Grand Forks Police and Fire Departments, in association with Polk County Social Services and the Iron Pig's Motorcycle Club, to collect toys for children in the East Grand Forks community. Donations of new, unwrapped gifts for kids 16 years old and younger will be accepted through Dec. 15 and can be dropped off at two locations: the Police Station, 520 DeMers Ave., and the Fire Department, 415 Fourth St. N.W. Cash or check donations will also be accepted at both locations, with checks made payable to "Code 3 for Christmas." Gifts will be distributed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 at East Grand Forks Campbell Library, 422 Fourth St. N.W. Please bring proof of EGF residency. For more info, call the Police Department at (218) 773-1104 or the Fire Department at (218) 773-2403.

