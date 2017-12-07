In a Dec. 1 post to Twitter, the FBI issued a release asking for help apprehending Derek Jon Paddy, 21, of Red Lake.

The tweet said that Paddy was involved in a Thanksgiving Day armed robbery and a Nov. 30 shooting on the reservation in Redby, and is considered armed and dangerous. The FBI would not provide any more information.

Paddy is still on the loose, despite two sightings at Bemidji trailer homes in the past few days.

Despite the lack of information from the FBI, two search warrants issued in Beltrami County on Dec. 3-4 provided an account of both the armed robbery and shooting, as well as information on the ongoing manhunt.

According to the warrants, Paddy was captured on video robbing a home on the reservation on Nov. 23. In the video, an "associate" of Paddy's could be seen approaching the home and knocking on the door. A woman answered the door and told the man to leave, at which point he walked back to the vehicle he arrived in. Paddy and another person then left the vehicle, walked up to the home and kicked in the front door. Paddy had a "clearly visible" firearm in his hand, according to the warrants.

While Paddy was kicking in the door, the woman left the home through a bedroom and hid in the nearby woods. Paddy was captured on video leaving the scene with a black-and-white striped bag.

Six days later, Paddy is accused of pushing a black pistol into another person's chest and pulling the trigger after the victim tried to break up a fight over the condition of a vehicle.The gun didn't fire, according to the search warrant, and the victim started to fight Paddy for the weapon. The gun then fired while on the porch of the home, which is across from the Redby One Stop gas station. The warrant said the victim "believes" he was hit in the head by the bullet. After Paddy and the victim continued to fight for the gun, the victim fled to the Redby One Stop for help. Paddy allegedly fired the gun at the victim as he fled.

After another witness called the police, Paddy and another person fled the area in a black Chevrolet Impala.

FBI agents and other law enforcement officials have been trying to find Paddy since the Nov. 30 shooting. Paddy is also wanted by Beltrami County for violating conditions of release after pleading guilty to a robbery and a burglary Nov. 13.

On Dec. 3, Ninth District Judge John Melbye signed a search warrant allowing investigators to search a mobile home in the Elpine Village park in Bemidji. Agents with the Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force saw Paddy while conducting surveillance on Dec. 2, the warrant said.

The warrant was not executed, but on Monday, Dec. 4, investigators searched a trailer home at the in the Grassy Lake mobile home park, also in Bemidji, where a confidential informant told law enforcement that they had seen Paddy, and where task force agents observed "suspicious behavior."

However, he apparently has eluded capture as of late Thursday, Dec. 7.

Paddy is described as a 5-foot-11-inch tall, 180-pound Native American male with black hair, brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos, including a dreamcatcher on his right forearm, the word "loyalty" on top of his right hand, the words "Chi-town Native" and a pistol on the inside of his left forearm and a large dollar sign on top of his left hand.

Anyone with information on Paddy's whereabouts should call the FBI at (763) 569-8000.