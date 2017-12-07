Red River student injured in Wednesday's pedestrian crash

The crash was in the 2200 block of 20th Avenue South at 3:08 p.m, just after school let out Wednesday.

Grand Forks Police say a 16-year-old Grand Forks resident was walking in a crosswalk and slipped on ice. A 17-year-old driving a 1999 Land Rover Discovery attempted to stop, but was unable because of the icy road conditions.

Red River High Principal Kris Arason confirmed the involved parties were both students, but said he couldn't comment on the health status of the students.

Police said the crash was related to icy road conditions and poor visibility due to snow piles.