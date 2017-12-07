Pickle, the family cat of Vice President Pence, dies at 16

"We will all miss Pickle, our very chatty, sweet kitty of 16 years," Karen Pence tweeted Thursday, along with a picture of the orange and white feline.

The Pences in June mourned the death of another other cat, Oreo, who was named after the cookie because of his black and white coat.

But the Veep's residence still has its fill of furballs: The Pences also have an Australian shepherd pup named Harley (who enjoys a daily swim with the second lady) and a gray tabby named Hazel. The Pences' daughter, Charlotte, also has a pet rabbit named Marlon Bundo, who has his own book deal. Seriously.

Bundo posted a picture to his Instagram account (seriously), along with a tribute to Pickle. "Rest In Peace, big sis, until we meet again," he "wrote."

Pardon us for the interest in the animals of Number One Observatory Circle, but since there are no four-legged friends at the White House yet, it's the closest we have to a first pet.

Story by Emily Heil. Heil is the co-author of the Reliable Source and previously helped pen the In the Loop column with Al Kamen.