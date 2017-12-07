According to a post on the Anoka County Sheriff's Office Facebook page:

On Wednesday night, Dec. 6, a deputy was slightly injured after becoming involved in a "secondary deer collision."

The incident took place in the 1600 Block of Briarwood Lane Northeast in the city of East Bethel, about 30 miles north of Minneapolis.

A deer ran out in front of an oncoming vehicle and was struck. The impact of that collision sent the deer into the air before it crashed through the windshield of the oncoming patrol car.

The sheriff's office encourages all drivers to be as cautious as they can when traveling in open, wooded areas.

Nearly two months ago, the Isanti County Sheriff's Department in Minnesota released dash-cam video of one of their deputy's striking a deer while driving 114 mph.

The officer in that crash was responding to a report of a man with a gun at a restaurant in Cambridge.

The bumper guard on the front end was bent, the windshield completely smashed, the hood nearly torn off and the engine was left smoking after the accident.

The deputy was able to escape uninjured, as bodycam video showed him exiting the vehicle and monitoring the area of the crash.