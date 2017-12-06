The position they'd be interviewing for will be girlfriend to one of two well-heeled bachelors from Fargo and, perhaps some day, wife.

"We have a cute little card that says 'You've been noticed' — and then it says underneath it — 'as being authentically beautiful,'" said Rosenberg, a nationally-known matchmaker based in Minneapolis. "Hopefully we'll be handing out a lot of cards."

Her firm, Love Architects, has also run ads in The Forum and on radio inviting single women to come for an interview Saturday morning at the Sanctuary Events Center.

Though interviewing to be the girlfriend of a wealthy bachelor sounds like the premise for a reality TV show, Rosenberg said her clients are really looking for true love. She doesn't work for men who want trophy wives, she said. "The minute it becomes all about youth, age and superficiality, I point them toward the door but with a loving invitation to do it right, better and healthier for themselves someday and, if they're at that point, to definitely come back and maybe we'll start working together."

Celebrity matchmaker

Rosenberg, best known as, among other things, a relationship expert on the "Today Show," star of Oprah's "Lovetown USA" series and author of "Real Love, Right Now," has been in the matchmaking business for more than a decade.

She charges $1,000 an hour for her personal services, and Love Architects' services, according to the website, range from $500 for a consultation to more than $250,000 for a global search.

Clients include wealthy men and wealthy women.

In 2013, for example, the firm held an event in Brainerd, Minn., for a woman in her 60s seeking a man about the same age, according to the Brainerd Dispatch. In 2014, the firm hosted an event in Sioux Falls, S.D., for another woman in her 60s seeking a man about the same age, according to the Argus Leader.

Heart of the matter

The firm's Fargo clients are a man in his 40s and one in his 50s, Rosenberg said. Both have children and were previously married, but would love to marry again, she said.

Her ads said the two men are looking for "naturally beautiful women" who are "fit, educated, world-traveled, enjoy the outdoors, down to earth and strong in their faith." About the only requirement not open to interpretation is the women should be between 35 and 55, which Rosenberg said is because her clients want companions who are more mature.

Exactly who the bachelors are looking for is kept deliberately vague to get a bigger pool of candidates and prevent candidates from telling interviewers what they want to hear, she said.

But from her explanation of her methodology, she made it clear she doesn't really believe in matching people on the basis of physical appearances or common interests the way some dating apps work. "This Tinder swipe left, swipe right — all of it drives me crazy," she said nearly at a loss for words. "Singles are dumbing themselves down so much by allowing themselves to be swiped."

Rosenberg said she starts by figuring out how clients view love and if there are triggers that cause them to sabotage their relationships. When her team conducts interviews Saturday, they'll ask candidates about their views on love as well.

Based on the interviews, her team will narrow the candidate pool and conduct background checks on those candidates they are interested in, she said.

For those who can't afford the $1,000-per-hour fees, Love Architects also holds public events, such as the singles party Saturday night at the Sanctuary, where attendees can get help finding their one and only for a $20 donation to charity.

"We're just really, really excited," Rosenberg said. "Everything we do is really about truly focusing on a healthy foundation of love and getting it right and so we can have really a happier community."

If you go:

Kailen Rosenberg will hold three events in Fargo:

• She'll sign her 2013 book, "Real Love, Right Now," 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at Barnes & Noble, 1201 42nd St. S.

• She and her team will interview bachelorettes to match with her clients 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, with check-in at 10 a.m. at the Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Ave. N.

• And she'll host a singles party 6 p.m. Saturday to midnight at the Sanctuary. There's a minimum donation of $20, which will go to charity.

Find more information on Love Architects at www.thelovearchitects.com.