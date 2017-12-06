On Dec. 7, Americans will mark the 76th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii in 1941, where more than 2,400 Americans were killed and more than 1,100 were wounded.

“We honor the legacy of those who paid the ultimate price at Pearl Harbor and express our gratitude to all of our World War II veterans who served our nation,” said Burgum. “In the words of Navy Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, ‘They fought together as brothers-in-arms. They died together and now they sleep side by side. To them we have a solemn obligation.’ ”