Teen injured in pedestrian-vehicle crash near Red River High

The accident occured at a crosswalk in the 2200 block of 20th Avenue South at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Grand Forks Police Department. The pedestrian slipped on icy pavement in the crosswalk, and the 17-year-old driver of a 1999 Land Rover Discovery was unable to stop in time.

The pedestrian was transported to Altru Hospital via ambulance. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear.

Lt. Bill Macki said the accident was affected by both icy road conditions and poor visibility due to snow piles and urged motorists to take extra time and caution on city streets.

No citations have been issued in the crash, police said. Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

Macki said he could not confirm if the parties involved were students at Red River High School. School officials could not immediately be reached Wednesday.