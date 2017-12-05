Eatbeat: Go east, not south, to Casa Mexico

The restaurant has a steady mid-day following. During this holiday season it draws groups for parties in a lower level dining area.

With redecorating and refurbishing five years ago, Casa Mexico is attractive. It has brick archways and authentic art.

On a recent visit for lunch, I scanned the big menu with SH (Sue Huus), SS (Susie Shaft) and DG (Donna Gillig). We gathered early enough to claim one of the comfortable booths. We noticed some prefer the tables. We studied the menu that is large enough to show illustrations of choices available. These range from the daily lunch specials to combinations ranging in price from $9.95 to $10.75. They include everything from enchiladas and Spanish rice to chimichanga, flauta, guacamole salad and Spanish rice.

The menu kindly pictures and describes the various dishes. SS and DG were pleased with the shrimp quesadilla. SH chose a beef taco and beef enchiladas combination served with Spanish rice. And I followed suit.

Our server, Daniella, was courteous and competent. Although she handles English fairly well, we could tell that she was more accustomed to Spanish.

The sauce customarily served with chips in Mexican restaurants is especially good at Casa Mexico. The menu is large and colorful with pictures of the lunch specials, the combination meals. Burritos, specialties, grilled foods are pictured and described. And customers can study colored pictures of fajitas and steaks.

The restaurant served flan, a Spanish custard, for dessert. It also features sopapilla made of fried pieces of flour tortilla topped with honey, butter and cinnamon. Along with cheesecake and fried ice cream, there also is chiminana. That's a banana wrapped in a deep fried tortilla covered with honey, cinnamon sugar, chocolate and whipped cream.

Casa Mexico Restaurant

112 14th Street NE, East Grand Forks

Telephone: (218) 773-4331

Owner-operator: Sergio Aguirre

Chef: Jose Garcia

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with 10:30 closing Friday and Saturday

Report card: Attractive, authentic Mexican décor with courteous and accommodating service. Menu complete and easy to follow. Extensive choices. Cleanliness of women's rest room speaks well of management.