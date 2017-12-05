Study: Fargo is sixth safest city in U.S.

The study also included nonphysical forms of danger such as jobless rate, natural disaster risk, police officers per capita, fewest traffic fatalities per capita, road quality and households with emergency savings.

Fargo, according to the website WalletHub, was first in unemployment rate and households with emergency savings, making it the No. 1 city for ‘financial safety risk.”

The city was 24th in uninsured population, 61st in assaults per capita and 72nd in natural-disaster risk level, helping it move up in the rankings compared to other cities.

Besides the fear of mass shootings or terrorism, the website analysts said people can feel unsafe by such things as taking out an unaffordable second mortgage, forgoing health insurance or even visiting unsecured websites.

The analysts looked at 182 of the nation’s most populous cities. Above Fargo on the list were Nashua, N.H., South Burlington, Vermont, Warwick, R.I., Columbia, Md. and Gilbert, Ariz.

Also making the list in the region were Bismarck at No. 21 and Sioux Falls, S.D., at No. 35. The worst three cities were San Bernardino, Calif., St. Louis and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/safest-cities-in-america/41926/