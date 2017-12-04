Road conditions rapidly deteriorating in Grand Forks area
The NDDOT has issued a travel aert for eastern North Dakota due to snow covered and slippery roads and blowing snow creating reduced visibility. Areas included are Fargo, Wahpeton, Grand Forks, Grafton and surrounding areas. A travel alert means conditions are such that motorists can still travel in these areas, but should be advised of rapidly changing conditions. Motorists are encouraged to reduce speeds, wear seat belts and drive according to the conditions.
If you have to travel please be aware of changing conditions and check the North Dakota and Minnesota travel information maps for latest road conditions.
