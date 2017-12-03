Teen arrested for armed robbery at Fosston High School
FOSSTON, Minn. — A teenager was arrested for armed robbery Saturday in Fosston after allegedly using a knife to rob a group of four victims at the Fosston High School.
Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff's Office received the initial report of a robbery at about 5 p.m., according to an office press release, and arrested a 16-year-old male at the scene. The release stated there were no physical injuries reported from the incident.
The Minnesota State Patrol assisted county deputies with the investigation, the release stated. No further information is being provided at this time. The case is considered active and ongoing.