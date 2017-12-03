Prosecutors seek life sentence for convicted pimp

However, Kerry Rosenquist, an attorney for Anthony Collier, 30, has filed court papers stating that a presentence investigation calculation of what the guideline sentence in the case should be is unfair.

In a sentencing memorandum filed with the court, Rosenquist said a sentence at the low end of the guidelines — about 22 years — is appropriate.

"Any longer sentence will have no greater value in deterring future behavior by Mr. Collier or anyone else," Rosenquist said in the memorandum.

In April, a federal court jury found Collier guilty of trafficking the five victims from April 2015 through August 2016 between Minnesota and North Dakota. His case was moved to federal court in Fargo after originating in Minnesota, where Collier had faced 15 sex trafficking counts in Clay County District Court.

Collier was scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Wednesday, Nov. 29. But the hearing was rescheduled to Dec. 21 after Rosenquist challenged a presentence investigation.

In court filings arguing for a life sentence, government prosecutors noted trial testimony from several victims, including a woman who said Collier once became angry with her for texting a former boyfriend and he punished her by slapping her and urinating on her.

Another victim testified that Collier required her to meet a quota of making $750 a day through prostitution, money she was never allowed to keep. The woman testified that Collier once found cash in her wallet and told her if she ever tried to keep money from him again it would be the last thing she ever did.

In its court filings, the government said: "A life sentence will serve as a warning to pimps that they will be punished with a substantial sentence if they seek to exploit vulnerable women and girls."

Prosecutors also said Collier has never expressed concern for the victims and that his only concern was for himself and the money. "The court should impose a life sentence based in part upon defendant's lack of remorse," the sentencing memorandum said.

At the start of his trial, Collier was offered a plea deal of 20 years in prison, which he rejected.